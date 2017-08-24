Guatemala president to seek removal of UN-backed anti-graft chief - sources

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales will request the removal of Ivan Velasquez, the respected Colombian head of a U.N.-backed anti-corruption body known as the CICIG, two government officials said on Wednesday.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity. The government did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Morales, a former comedian who won office on a platform of fighting corruption, has himself been hit by a graft scandal involving his brother and one of his sons.

The CICIG, or International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala, led the investigation that resulted in the 2015 imprisonment of Morales' predecessor as president, Otto Perez.

