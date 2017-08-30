Guatemalan court rules in favour of UN anti-corruption unit chief

Guatemalan court rules in favour of UN anti-corruption unit chief

Commissioner of the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG) Ivan Velasquez speaks during a news conference in Guatemala City, Guatemala, August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Luis Echeverria

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala's constitutional court definitively ruled on Wednesday in favour of the chief of a U.N. anti-corruption unit, who is engaged in a dispute with President Jimmy Morales.

On Sunday, Morales ordered the expulsion of Ivan Velasquez, a veteran Colombian prosecutor who leads Guatemala's International Commission against Impunity, known as CICIG.

The decision by the country's top court ratifies its provisional ruling on Sunday against the expulsion.

(Reporting by Enrique Pretel)

