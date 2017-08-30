Guatemalan court rules in favour of UN anti-corruption unit chief

Guatemala's constitutional court definitively ruled on Wednesday in favour of the chief of a U.N. anti-corruption unit, who is engaged in a dispute with President Jimmy Morales.

GUATEMALA CITY: Guatemala's constitutional court definitively ruled on Wednesday in favour of the chief of a U.N. anti-corruption unit, who is engaged in a dispute with President Jimmy Morales.

On Sunday, Morales ordered the expulsion of Ivan Velasquez, a veteran Colombian prosecutor who leads Guatemala's International Commission against Impunity, known as CICIG.

The decision by the country's top court ratifies its provisional ruling on Sunday against the expulsion.

(Reporting by Enrique Pretel)