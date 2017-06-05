Gulf states, other countries cut diplomatic ties with Qatar

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and other countries announced on Monday (Jun 5) they were severing diplomatic ties with Qatar, as they accused the Gulf state of supporting terrorism.

Saudi Arabia's official state news agency, citing an official source, said the kingdom decided to sever diplomatic and consular relations with Qatar "proceeding from the exercise of its sovereign right guaranteed by international law and the protection of national security from the dangers of terrorism and extremism".

Saudi Arabia said it has cut all land, air and sea contacts with Qatar and "urges all brotherly countries and companies to do the same."

The "decisive" measure was due to the "gross violations committed by authorities in Qatar over the past years", the Saudi statement said, as the UAE made an announcement to cut ties as well.



The UAE accused its Gulf Arab neighbour Qatar of supporting extremism and undermining regional stability.

The Emirates cut ties and gave diplomats 48 hours to leave the country, citing their "support, funding and embrace of terrorist, extremist and sectarian organisations", WAM said.

Egypt's foreign ministry also accused Doha of supporting "terrorism" in a statement as it announced the severing of ties.

The statement said all Egyptian ports and airports would be closed to Qatari vessels.

Bahrain news agency said the kingdom was cutting ties with Doha over its insistence on "shaking the security and stability of Bahrain and meddling in its affairs".

The Saudi-led Arab coalition fighting Yemeni rebels also announced it was ending Qatar's membership as most Gulf countries severed ties with Doha amid heightened tension between the neighbouring states.

The coalition said the measure was due to Qatar's "practices that strengthen terrorism, and its support to (terrorist) organisations in Yemen, including Al-Qaeda and Daesh, as well as dealing with the rebel militias," according to a statement carried by SPA Saudi official news agency.

Abu Dhabi's state-owned Etihad Airways said it will suspend all flights to and from Doha from Tuesday morning until further notice.

The last flight from Abu Dhabi to Doha will depart at 02:45 local time on Tuesday, the airline's spokesman said in an email to Reuters.

Yemen's internationally recognised government cut ties with Qatar, accusing it of working with its enemies in the Iran-aligned Houthi movement, state news agency Saba reported.

"Qatar's practices of dealing with the (Houthi) coup militas and supporting extremist groups became clear," the government said in a statement.

It added that Yemen supported a decision by a Saudi-led coalition fighting for more than two years to oust the Houthis from the capital Sanaa to remove Qatar from its ranks.

Libya's eastern-based government followed regional allies in cutting diplomatic ties with Qatar, its foreign minister, Mohamed Dayri, said on Monday.

A Saudi-led coalition, which for more than two years has been fighting Iran-backed rebels in Yemen, separately announced Qatar was no longer welcome in the alliance.

The US-supported coalition accused Qatar of "support to (terrorist) organisations in Yemen", a claim being made publicly for the first time.

Qatar had assigned warplanes to the coalition conducting air strikes against Yemen's Huthi rebels.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called on Gulf states to stay united and work out their differences.

"We certainly would encourage the parties to sit down together and address these differences," he said in Sydney.

Doha last month launched a probe into an alleged "hack" of state media after it said false and explosive remarks attributed to Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani were published on the Qatar News Agency website following Trump's regional visit.

'SHAMEFUL CYBERCRIME'

The stories quoted him questioning US hostility towards Iran, speaking of "tensions" between Doha and Washington, commenting on Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas and speculating that Trump might not remain in power for long.

Doha denied all the comments and said it had been the victim of a "shameful cybercrime".

Trump's visit to Riyadh - the first foreign stop of his presidency - saw the two sides speak of hundreds of billions of dollars worth of investment and arms deals.

Riyadh's Sunni rulers have embraced Trump's harder line against its rival Iran, with which it severed diplomatic relations in January last year.

In a Riyadh speech, Trump urged Muslim leaders from around the world to "drive out" extremists and "terrorists", as Sunni extremists carry out attacks in many countries.

Doha has long faced accusations it is a state sponsor of "terrorism".

It has been criticised for supporting rebel groups fighting Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, and Qatari individuals have been sanctioned by the US Treasury for terrorist-funding activities.

In recent weeks, articles in the US press have accused Qatar of such funding, prompting Doha to complain it was the target of a hostile media campaign.

It was also criticised for providing a sanctuary to former Hamas chief Khaled Meshaal.

The Afghan Taliban opened an office in Doha in 2013.

Qatar has so far given no indication of where the alleged May 24 cyberattack originated.

Media organisations in several regional countries reported the emir's comments as fact, despite an official denial by Doha.

They also blocked Qatari broadcasters and websites following the alleged statements.

Last week, the Qatari emir travelled to Kuwait to meet Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad Al-Sabah in what was widely seen as an attempt at mediation by the Kuwaitis.