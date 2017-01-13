Gunfire erupts before talks in Ivory Coast's Bouake - witness

BOUAKE, Ivory Coast: Gunfire erupted in Ivory Coast's second largest city, Bouake, on Friday, before talks between the defence minister and disgruntled soldiers who staged a two-day mutiny last week, a Reuters witness said.

Soldiers began firing in the air during a protest by residents against the mutineers near the cultural centre where the talks were due to start.

At least 100 heavily armed mutineers then poured into the city centre aboard pickups, military transport trucks and other vehicles.

"I'm going home. With this shooting starting up again, I prefer to be at home," said resident Sylvain Kouame. Other locals ran away in the streets and shops closed.

Last week's revolt forced the government to agree to the mutineers' demands of bonuses and improved living conditions.

