Gunmen ambush Coptic Christians in Egypt; 26 killed

CAIRO: Masked gunmen attacked a group of Coptic Christians in southern Egypt on Friday, killing 26 people and wounding 26 others as they were driving to a monastery, medical sources and eyewitnesses said.

The group was travelling in two buses and a small truck in Minya province, which is home to a sizeable Christian minority, the sources said.

Provincial governor Essam al-Bedaiwy said earlier that 23 people had been killed and 25 wounded.

Eyewitnesses said the Copts were attacked as they were going to pray at the monastery of Saint Samuel the Confessor in the western part of the province.

They said masked men stopped the vehicles on a road leading to the monastery and opened fire.



The attack in Minya province came after church bombings in December and April claimed by the Islamic State (IS) militant group that killed dozens of Egypt's Coptic Christians.

IS has threatened more attacks against the Arab country's Christian minority.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for Friday's attack.

