Guzman faces 17-count indictment, mandatory life prison term - US attorney

  • Posted 20 Jan 2017 22:20
  • Updated 20 Jan 2017 23:35
Mexico's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman is escorted as he arrives at Long Island MacArthur airport in New York, U.S., January 19, 2017, after his extradition from Mexico. U.S. officials/Handout via REUTERS
A slide is seen before a press conference regarding the extradition and arraignment of Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman at the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police stand guard outside the courthouse where Mexico's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was brought in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney
Police guard the courthouse where Mexico's top drug lord Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman was brought in the Brooklyn borough of New York City, New York, U.S. January 20, 2017. REUTERS/Joe Penney
NEW YORK: Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin "El Chapo" Guzman will be arraigned on Friday in a 17-count indictment, including a charge of leading a continuing criminal enterprise that carries a mandatory life prison term, a U.S. attorney said on Friday.

"Today marks a milestone in our pursuit of Chapo Guzman," Robert Capers, the U.S. attorney for the Eastern District of New York told a news conference.

Capers said Guzman also faces maximum life sentences on the other drug trafficking charges.

(Reporting by Jonathan Allen; Writing by Tim Ahmann; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

- Reuters