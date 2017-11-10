Hackers play 30 minutes of Islamic State propaganda on Swedish radio

STOCKHOLM: Some listeners to commercial radio station Mix Megapol in Sweden heard 30 minutes of an Islamic State propaganda song on Friday after hackers took over the station's frequency, the station's owners said.

Mix Megapol is one of Sweden's biggest radio stations with around 1.4 million listeners daily, although the problem affected only listeners in the southern Swedish city of Malmo.

"Somebody interfered with our frequency using a pirate transmitter," Jakob Gravestam, Marketing Director at Bauer Media Group, which owns Mix Megapol, said in a press release.

"We will report the incident to police and to the National Post and Telecom Agency."

The song, with male voices singing in English, featured lyrics such as: "For the sake of Allah we will march to gates of the paradise where our maidens await. We are men who love death just as you love your life, we are soldiers who fight in the day and the night."

The hosts of popular morning show 'Anders & Gry with Friends' did not notice the problem until listeners called in and asked what was going on.

"A lot of people have called us about this. We are very happy that people are vigilant and we treat this very seriously," Gravestam told website 24Malmo.

