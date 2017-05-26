Hackers sought to discredit Russian opposition leader - researchers

Hackers sought to discredit leading Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalny in a disinformation campaign that implied he was working with a U.S. government group, a Canadian cyber research group said on Thursday.

That effort, which took place in October 2016, was part of a massive cyber spying operation with more than 200 targets in 39 countries, according to an online report published by Citizen Lab, a research institute at the University of Toronto’s Munk School of Global Affairs.

Targets included a host of Russian officials, including a former Russian prime minister, cabinet ministers, military officers and energy executives, and an American working for a Russian-language broadcaster funded by the U.S. government whose emails were used to discredit Navalny, Citizen Lab said.

Citizen Lab said it did not know who was behind the campaign, but said strong circumstantial evidence linked it to a hacking group known as APT28, or Fancy Bear. Private cyber security firms have previously tied that group to the Russian military intelligence agency GRU and blamed it for recent election hacks in Europe and the United States.

Navalny is the most prominent opposition challenger to President Vladimir Putin, who is expected to run for a fourth term in 2018.

In February, a Russian court found Navalny guilty of embezzlement. He said the trial was politically motivated. Officials have since said he is ineligible to run for the Russian presidency unless he can overturn the conviction.

In March, Navalny organised the biggest anti-government protests in Russia for years.

Navalny and the Kremlin did not respond to requests for comment. The Russian government has previously denied that it was involved in election hacks or other attacks blamed on APT28.

The Citizen Lab report included images of what it said were doctored emails stolen on Oct. 6, 2016 from David Satter, an American working for broadcaster Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty, which is funded by Washington.

The stolen emails were published Oct. 22 on CyberBerkut, a site that claims to be operated by a group of pro-Russian hacker activists.

"They are trying to suggest that Russian opposition figures and journalists are actually being directed by foreigners,” Satter said in a telephone interview with Reuters.

