Haiti prime minister takes office, giving government green light

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti: Jack Guy Lafontant, a political novice and medical doctor, took office as Haiti's prime minister on Tuesday following votes of confidence by both houses of Parliament, setting the stage for Haiti to have its first elected government in more than a year.

Lafontant will have the job of shepherding an ambitious programme through the government, which will include boosting agricultural production, expanding access to water and improving infrastructure.

(Reporting by Maikini Brice; editing by Grant McCool)