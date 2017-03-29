Halkbank says Turkey working on issue of deputy general manager's US detention

ISTANBUL: Turkish state lender Halkbank said on Wednesday its deputy general manager Mehmet Hakan Atilla had been detained in the United States and said the bank and Turkish state were working on the issue and would share information when they have it.

U.S. prosecutors on Tuesday charged Atilla with participating in a multi-year scheme to violate U.S. sanctions against Iran, escalating a case that has added to tensions between the United States and Turkey.

(Reporting by Can Sezer; Editing by Daren Butler)