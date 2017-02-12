Hamburg Airport evacuated over suspected gas leak; 30 require treatment

Hundreds were evacuated from Hamburg airport in northern Germany on Saturday (Feb 12) and the building temporarily locked down amid fears of a gas leak that likely spread through the air-conditioning system.

The airport was evacuated after numerous people near a baggage check area reported an unusual smell and complained of eye irritation and breathing problems.

An "unknown substance" had been released through the air-conditioning system, a police spokesman told local reporters.

About 30 people required treatment, said Hamburg-based public broadcaster NDR. Earlier reports said as many as 50 had been injured.

The airport reopened about an hour later, said NDR, adding that flights have resumed and passengers are being allowed back in the terminals.