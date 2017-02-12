Hamburg Airport evacuated over suspected gas leak; 30 require treatment

BERLIN: German authorities on Sunday (Feb 12) briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg after a discharge of a corrosive substance caused eye irritation and breathing difficulties among 50 people in a security check area, a police spokeswoman said.

The airport was completely closed at around 11.30am GMT after numerous people near a baggage check area reported an unusual smell and complained of eye irritation and breathing problems.

An "unknown substance" is thought to have been released through the air-conditioning system, a police spokesman told local reporters.

About 30 people required treatment, said Hamburg-based public broadcaster NDR. Earlier reports said as many as 50 had been injured.

Firefighters rushed to the airport with multiple vehicles while incoming flights were diverted and hundreds of passengers had to wait outside the terminals in freezing temperatures.

Firefighters are trying to determine the source of the discharge and the nature of the corrosive substance.

The airport reopened slightly more than an hour later, said NDR, adding that flights have resumed and passengers are being allowed back in the terminals.