Hamburg Airport evacuated over suspected gas leak

BERLIN: German authorities on Sunday (Feb 12) briefly closed the airport in the northern city of Hamburg and treated dozens of people after an irritant gas was released in a terminal.

The airport was completely closed at around 11.30am GMT after numerous people near a baggage check area reported an unusual smell and complained of eye irritation, breathing problems and nausea.

An "unknown substance" is thought to have been released through the air-conditioning system, a police spokesman told local reporters.

Firefighters later said they had found an empty cartridge that had likely contained pepper spray or tear gas, sold in Germany for self-defence use.

Authorities ruled out an act of terrorism, national news agency DPA reported.

68 people were examined by paramedics and nine of them were taken to hospital.

Incoming flights were diverted and hundreds of passengers had to wait outside the terminals in freezing temperatures while firefighters rushed to the scene with multiple vehicles.

The airport reopened slightly more than an hour later, said Hamburg-based public broadcaster NDR, adding that flights have resumed and passengers are being allowed back in the terminals.

Hamburg airport is Germany's fifth largest, with just over a million passengers a month.