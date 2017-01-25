Hamburg Airport flights disrupted due to server problems
- Posted 25 Jan 2017 17:20
FRANKFURT: Travellers faced delays at Hamburg Airport on Wednesday after a partial server failure disrupted flight operations, the airport said on Twitter.
It said it halted flights at 8.31 am local time (0731 GMT). By mid-morning, some flights had resumed, said Hamburg Airport, which serves airlines including easyJet, Thomas Cook's Condor and Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Eurowings.
