Hamburg Airport flights disrupted due to server problems

FRANKFURT: Travellers faced delays at Hamburg Airport on Wednesday after a partial server failure disrupted flight operations, the airport said on Twitter.

It said it halted flights at 8.31 am local time (0731 GMT). By mid-morning, some flights had resumed, said Hamburg Airport, which serves airlines including easyJet, Thomas Cook's Condor and Lufthansa's low-cost carrier Eurowings.

