Hamon shown winning France's left-wing primaries debate - poll

PARIS: Former Education Minister Benoit Hamon was seen as the winner of the final French left-wing primary television debate among candidates for the Left's nomination in the 2017 presidential election, a poll published immediately afterward showed.

The flash survey by Elabe pollsters after Thursday's debate found that 29 percent of people considered Hamon most convincing, with former Economy Minister Arnaud Montebourg at 28 percent and ex-Prime Minister Manuel Valls third at 21 percent.

Among left-wing supporters only, Hamon also came out on top with 34 percent, ahead of Valls with 24 percent and Montebourg at 23 percent.

(Reporting by Michel Rose; Editing by Sandra Maler)