Hariri, back in Beirut, attends national day parade

BEIRUT: Saad al-Hariri attended independence day celebrations in Beirut on Wednesday after returning to Lebanon for the first time since resigning as prime minister in a broadcast from Saudi Arabia.

Hariri, whose sudden resignation on Nov. 4 pitched Lebanon into crisis, flew into Beirut late on Tuesday. He arrived at the military parade, which President Michel Aoun and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri will also attend in central Beirut.

