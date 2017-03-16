Hawaii judge freezes Trump's revamped travel ban: Court

HONOLULU: A federal judge in Hawaii halted President Donald Trump's revised travel ban Wednesday (Mar 15), hours before it was due to take effect, court documents showed.

US District Judge Derrick Watson ruled that the state of Hawaii had established a strong likelihood that "irreparable injury is likely if the requested relief is not issued, and that the balance of the equities and public interest counsel in favour of granting the requested relief."

The State of Hawaii challenged the ban, which was signed on Mar 6 and revamped an earlier, more sweeping order, arguing it discriminates against Muslims and violates the US Constitution. The first ban was halted by a federal court in Seattle.