Hawaii tests nuclear warning system under shadow of North Korean threat

HONOLULU: For the first time since the end of the Cold War, sirens blared across Hawaii in an effort to prepare residents for a possible nuclear attack from North Korea.

On Friday (Dec 1), the state decided to reactivate its Cold War-era warning system, after North Korea claimed that its missiles are capable of reaching Hawaii, Guam and the entire US mainland.

The siren blared for a minute after the usual testing of the alert for tsunamis that Hawaii residents are used to hearing. Unlike the alert for natural disasters, which has a steady tone, the nuclear attack warning has a wavering tone.

"The siren system is only one of three ways (to notify the public). So we'll also have a script come over the television interrupting the broadcast and on radio that will also exemplify what we're doing here and explain what is going on," said Major General Joe Logan, Adjutant General in the state of Hawaii.



The siren test was conducted the same week that North Korea fired a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile it calls the Hwasong-15, which it says puts the US mainland within range.



Speaking to Reuters earlier this week, governor David Ige said the North Korean threat is the "new normal".



"A possibility of attack today is very remote, but we do believe that it's important that we be proactive, that we plan and are prepared for every possibility moving forward," he added.

