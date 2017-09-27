Healthcare effort failed, Trump looks to future vote

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump expressed optimism for a future healthcare vote on Wednesday after the latest Republican effort to repeal and replace Obamacare collapsed, again urging Republicans to change Senate rules to help their cause.

Trump's Republicans were unable to win enough support from their own senators for a bill to repeal the 2010 Affordable Care Act and decided on Tuesday not to put it to a vote. The bill's sponsors vowed to try again but face steeper odds after Saturday, when special rules expire that allow them to pass healthcare legislation without Democratic support.

Trump, in two tweets early Wednesday morning, said, "We will have the votes for Healthcare but not for the reconciliation deadline of Friday, after which we need 60."

He also called for Congress to "get rid of Filibuster Rule," referring to the procedural tactic that allows the minority party to block action.

Trump, who during his presidential campaign had promised to undo Obamacare, also pointed to "very positive signs" from several lawmakers but did not identify them, or state the basis for his claim.

It was not clear what Trump meant when he said they will have the votes for healthcare reform. Congressional leaders said on Tuesday they were moving on to tackle tax reform legislation.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He used his Wednesday tweets to call out Senator John McCain, who split with Republican colleagues by opposing the latest healthcare bill, as he did with previous legislation in July.

"With one Yes vote in hospital & very positive signs from Alaska and two others (McCain is out), we have the HCare Vote, but not for Friday!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

Two senior Senate aides said they knew of no senator who is currently hospitalised.

After Saturday, the Senate no longer will have the ability to pass a healthcare bill with a simple 51-vote majority. It would have to do so with at least 60 votes, which are unlikely given sold Democratic opposition. Republicans control the Senate by a 52-48 margin.

(Reporting by Richard Cowan and Susan Heavey; Writing by Doina Chiacu; Editing by Bill Trott)