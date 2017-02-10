Heavy snow storm hits US northeast

NEW YORK: A heavy winter snow storm lashed the northeastern United States on Thursday (Feb 9), subjecting New York to near blizzard-like conditions and forcing flight cancellations as schools and the United Nations closed.

Snow began falling overnight, following record high temperatures for February in New York on Wednesday, with as much as 25 to 35 centimetres expected to accumulate during the day.

The flight aware website said there were nearly 3,000 flight cancellations within, into or out of the United States, more than half at New York's three area airports and Boston Logan International.

In New York, America's most populous city, Mayor Bill de Blasio urged people to stay home and keep off the roads.

The United Nations also announced that "due to inclement weather" its New York headquarters would be closed, while public schools also closed in the city, as well as in Boston and Philadelphia.

Governor Chris Christie in the state of New Jersey said state offices would be closed for all non-essential employees on Thursday.