BERLIN: Former German Chancellor Helmut Kohl, the architect of German reunification, has died, newspaper Bild reported on Friday. He was 87.

Germany's longest serving post-war chancellor from 1982 to 1998, Kohl was a driving force behind the introduction of the European single currency, convincing sceptical Germans to give up the Deutsche Mark.

Kohl had been frail and wheelchair-bound since suffering a bad fall in 2008.