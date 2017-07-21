Hezbollah, Syrian army attack militants at Lebanese-Syrian border - pro-Assad commander
BEIRUT: The Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched an operation on Friday against militants in an area of the Syrian-Lebanese frontier, a commander in the military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad said.
The operation was targeting insurgents in the Juroud Arsal and western Qalamoun area of the border zone, the commander said.
(Reporting by Laila Bassam; Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Robert Birsel)