Hezbollah, Syrian army attack militants at Lebanese-Syrian border - pro-Assad commander

BEIRUT: The Lebanese group Hezbollah and the Syrian army launched an operation on Friday against militants in an area of the Syrian-Lebanese frontier, a commander in the military alliance fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad said.

The operation was targeting insurgents in the Juroud Arsal and western Qalamoun area of the border zone, the commander said.

