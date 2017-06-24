Hezbollah says future war with Israel could draw fighters from across region

BEIRUT: Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Friday that a future war waged by Israel against Syria or Lebanon could draw thousands of fighters from countries including Iran, Iraq and Yemen.

"The Israeli enemy must know that if an Israeli war is launched on Syria or Lebanon, it is not known that the fighting will remain Lebanese-Israeli, or Syrian-Israeli. This doesn't mean there are states that might intervene directly," he said.

"But this could open the way for thousands, even hundreds of thousands of fighters from all over the Arab and Islamic world to participate," he said in a televised speech.

(Reporting by John Davison; Editing by Gareth Jones)