Hezbollah supports Syria ceasefire and political talks
- Posted 12 Feb 2017 22:55
BEIRUT: The Lebanese Hezbollah movement strongly supports the Syria ceasefire agreed upon in Kazakhstan and any truce that could lead to a political solution, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday.
Russia and Turkey brokered a shaky ceasefire in December between rebel groups and the government in Syria, where Hezbollah is fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad.
- Reuters