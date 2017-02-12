Hezbollah supports Syria ceasefire and political talks

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Hezbollah movement strongly supports the Syria ceasefire agreed upon in Kazakhstan and any truce that could lead to a political solution, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday.

Russia and Turkey brokered a shaky ceasefire in December between rebel groups and the government in Syria, where Hezbollah is fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

