Hezbollah supports Syria ceasefire and political talks

The Lebanese Hezbollah movement strongly supports the Syria ceasefire agreed upon in Kazakhstan and any truce that could lead to a political solution, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday.

  • Posted 12 Feb 2017 22:55
Lebanon's Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah addresses his supporters during a public appearance at a religious procession to mark Ashura in Beirut's southern suburbs, Lebanon October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Aziz Taher

BEIRUT: The Lebanese Hezbollah movement strongly supports the Syria ceasefire agreed upon in Kazakhstan and any truce that could lead to a political solution, its leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah said on Sunday.

Russia and Turkey brokered a shaky ceasefire in December between rebel groups and the government in Syria, where Hezbollah is fighting in support of President Bashar al-Assad.

(Reporting by Ellen Francis; Editing by Toby Chopra)

- Reuters