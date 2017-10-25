Honolulu now fines people up to US$99 for texting while crossing street

HONOLULU: The Hawaiian city of Honolulu has begun imposing fines of up to US$99 on people who use their mobile devices while crossing a road.



The law, which takes effect Wednesday (Oct 25), allows the police to fine pedestrians up to US$99 for using their electronic devices while crossing streets in the city and surrounding county.



First-time offenders could be fined up to US$35, while second-time offenders could be fined up to U$75. Those who commit the offence for the third time or more could be fined up to US$99.



According to Time, the ban makes Honolulu the first major American city to pass legislation targeting "distracted walking" in a bid to increase road safety.

“This is really milestone legislation that sets the bar high for safety,” Brandon Elefante, the member of the Honolulu city council who proposed the bill, told The New York Times.



The ban comes as cities around the world grapple with how to protect "smartphone zombies" from injuring themselves by stepping into traffic or walking into objects.

