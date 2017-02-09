Hottest cut of all - Gaza barber wields blowtorch

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

An assistant to Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan uses the flame from a lighter as he styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan is pictured through a glass window as he styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire, at his salon in Rafah in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan sprays the hair of a customer as he prepares to style and straighten it with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan in a salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan, who styles and straightens his customers' hair with fire, stands at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A customer poses for a picture before having his hair styled and straightened by Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan in a salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A customer poses for a picture before having his hair styled and straightened by Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan in a salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan combs the hair of a customer after straightening and styling it with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan styles and straightens the hair of a customer with fire at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan in a salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 2, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A customer poses for a picture after having his hair styled and straightened by Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan in a salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

A spray can used by Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan to create flames while straightening and styling his customers' hair is seen at his salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa

Palestinian barber Ramadan Odwan applies cream on the hair of a customer before having his hair straightened and styled with fire at Odwan's salon in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip February 5, 2017. REUTERS/Ibraheem Abu Mustafa