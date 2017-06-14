Huge fire engulfs 24-storey London apartment block

LONDON: The London Fire Brigade confirmed on Wednesday (Jun 13) they are dealing with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London.

The brigade said 40 fire engines and 200 firefighters were mobilised to the Lancaster West Estate Tower.



The tower has 120 residential units, according to reports.

A statement from the brigade said the fire started from the second storey of the building and spread to the top.

Images and videos from the scene have been circulating on social media showing the huge flames.

West London, Latimer Road, right now. Struggling to bring fire under control. 🙁 pic.twitter.com/Ukih8cCI49 — Celeste Thomas (@mamapie) June 14, 2017





Witnesses said they heard screams for help from inside the building, The Guardian reported.