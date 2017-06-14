Huge fire engulfs 27-storey Grenfell Tower apartment block in London

LONDON: The London Fire Brigade confirmed on Wednesday (Jun 13) they were dealing with a serious fire in a tower block at Latimer Road in West London.

Forty fire engines and 200 firefighters had been called to the 27-storey Grenfell Tower, a building in west London, which reportedly has 120 residential units.

A statement from the brigade said the fire started from the second storey of the building and spread to the top.

Police said in a statement they were called at 1:16am (0016 GMT) "to reports of a large fire at a block of flats in the Lancaster West Estate".

Firefighters attempt to put out huge fire at residential building in West London





They said an evacuation of the block was "underway" and at least two people were being treated at the scene for smoke inhalation.

The apartment block was built in 1974.

Images and videos from the scene have been circulating on social media showing the huge flames.

All I'm watching now as the sun comes up is hell #latimerroad A post shared by George Clarke (@mrgeorgeclarke) on Jun 13, 2017 at 8:13pm PDT

West London, Latimer Road, right now. Struggling to bring fire under control.





Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Tiwtter that a "major incident" has been declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan said on Tiwtter that a "major incident" has been declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington.

Major incident declared at Grenfell Tower in Kensington. 40 fire engines & 200 firefighters at the scene





A person was seen at a window of the residential tower block in the early hours, as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Witnesses said they heard screams for help from inside the building, The Guardian reported.

The BBC reported debris falling from the building and that explosions were heard along with the sounds of glass breaking.