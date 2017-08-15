Hundreds join silent London march for fire victims

LONDON: Hundreds of people marched silently on Monday (Aug 14) through the west London neighbourhood where a devastating fire in June left at least 80 people dead.

Around 300 people gathered in the shadow of the blackened Grenfell Tower, destroyed by an inferno so fierce that some victims may never be identified.

Marchers passed by posters of those missing and killed, before finishing at a memorial wall. Some people carried banners reading "Justice for Grenfell", while others lit candles.

Clarrie Mendy told AFP she lost two relatives in the fire, including artist Khadija Saye who had lived on the 20th floor of the 24-storey tower.

"So that's why I'm here today. To be part of a community, support, to ensure justice prevails and in honour of my relatives," she said.

At least 80 people are believed to have been killed in the fire, but a final death toll is not expected for months as police continue their search of the building.

Investigators said they will use 6mm sieves to pick up fragments such as bones and teeth. Even so, police have admitted it may be impossible to identify all of those who died.

The pace of the probe and the handling of the disaster by the local authority has led to anger within the community, a working-class and poorer enclave in part of Britain's richest district.

Judy Bolton, taking part in the march, said there had been no tension and the rally was aimed at "letting the world know we are still here".

"I don't want the world to forget it, don't want the nation, the country, to forget it could happen to them also."