Hundreds of suspected Islamic State militants surrendered to Kurdish authorities last week - Kurdish official

Several hundred suspected Islamic State militants surrendered last week to Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq, a Kurdish security official told Reuters on Tuesday.

ERBIL, Iraq: Several hundred suspected Islamic State militants surrendered last week to Kurdish authorities in northern Iraq, a Kurdish security official told Reuters on Tuesday.

The suspects are part of a group of men who fled toward Kurdish-held lines when Iraqi forces captured Hawija, the last stronghold of the militants in northern Iraq.

"Approximately 1,000 men surrendered over the last week. Not all, however, are terrorists," said the official, referring to Islamic State members. "It's fair to say hundreds probably are ISIS members, but that will be clear after the debriefs."

(Reporting by Maher Chmaytelli; Editing by Catherine Evans)