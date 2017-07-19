Hungarian police search international trains after bomb threat

BUDAPEST: Hungarian police have halted and vacated all 18 international trains circulating in Hungary in response to a bomb threat, they said in a statement Wednesday.

Police said they received a call from an unidentified man that explosives had been planted on international trains en route within Hungary.

"Police are conducting searches on the trains," the statement on the police website said.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by John Stonestreet)