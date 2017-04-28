Hungary PM says second border fence to keep out migrants finished

Hungary has completed a second fence along its border with Serbia, Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday, adding that the European Union should be less critical of Turkey when it relies so heavily on Ankara's cooperation to stem the flow of migrants.

"It is 155-kilometre long and 3 metres high, and is able to stop any masses of people," Orban told state radio.

"Turkey is a member of NATO, and therefore, is our ally. So we must not treat Turkey as if it was a state who is not our ally, and we must give the due respect to the Turkish people and their President," Orban added.

(Reporting by Krisztina Than; editing by Richard Lough)