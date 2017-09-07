Hurricane Irma kills three in Puerto Rico, government says

People pick up debris as Hurricane Irma howled past Puerto Rico after thrashing several smaller Caribbean islands, in Fajardo, Puerto Rico September 6, 2017. REUTERS/Alvin Baez
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico: Three people died when Hurricane Irma hit the island of Puerto Rico, including a 79-year-old woman, the territory's governor said on Thursday.

The elderly woman, who the government described as bedridden, died after a fall while being transported to a shelter. The other fatalities were a woman in Camuy, who was electrocuted in her home and a man who died of injuries suffered in a traffic accident in Canóvanas during the storm, according to a statement from Governor Ricard Rossello.

(Reporting by Scott Malone; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Source: Reuters