MEXICO CITY: Hurricane Katia made landfall on Friday near the working-class beach resort of Tecolutla in the state of Veracruz on the Mexican Gulf coast, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

The storm landed with sustained winds 75 mph (120 km/h) and was expected to weaken rapidly over the next day, the NHC said.

(Reporting by Michael O'Boyle; Editing by Kim Coghill)