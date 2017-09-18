Hurricane Maria heading for Caribbean: US forecasters

WASHINGTON: Maria became a hurricane on Sunday (Sep 17) as it barrelled toward the storm-staggered eastern Caribbean with 120 kilometres per hour winds, the US National Hurricane Centre said, on a path similar to that of mega storm Irma earlier in the month.

Storm warnings and watches went up in many of the Caribbean islands still reeling from Irma's destructive passage.

As of 2100 GMT, Maria was a Category One hurricane, the lowest on the five point Saffir-Simpson scale, located 225 kilometres northeast of Barbados while bearing west-northwest at 24 kilometres an hour, the NHC said.



"On the forecast track, the centre of Maria will move across the Leeward Islands on Monday night and then over the extreme northeastern Caribbean Sea on Tuesday," it said.



Hurricane warnings were triggered for Guadeloupe, Dominica, St Kitts, Nevis and Montserrat.



Less urgent 'watches' were issued for the US and British Virgin Islands where at least nine people were killed during Irma; French-Dutch island St Martin where 15 people died; Saba and St Eustatius; St Barthelemy and Anguilla.



A warning is typically issued 36 hours before the first occurrence of tropical storm-force winds while watches are issued 48 hours in advance.



In the French territory of Guadeloupe, authorities announced a "red alert" from Monday with schools, businesses and government offices ordered closed as officials predicted severe flooding in the lower parts of the island and urged people living there to move to higher ground.



An official statement predicted wind speeds could pick up to between 150 kilometres to 180 kilometres per hour, which under the Saffir-Simpson scale would elevate the storm to either Category Two or Three.



Tropical storm warnings were meanwhile in place in Martinique, Antigua and Barbuda, Saba and St Eustatius, and St Lucia. The tiny island of Barbuda was decimated by Hurricane Irma Sep 5-6 when it made its first landfall in the Caribbean as a top intensity Category Five storm.



DANGEROUS STORM SURGES



The NHC said Maria could produce a "dangerous storm surge accompanied by large and destructive waves" that will raise water levels by 1.2 to 1.8 metres when it passes through the Leeward Islands.



It also forecast a maximum potential rainfall of 51 centimetres in the Leeward Islands, Puerto Rico and the US and British Virgin Islands through Wednesday night - conditions that could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.



A second hurricane, Jose, is also currently active in the Atlantic and has triggered tropical storm watches for the northeastern United States.



Irma left around 40 people dead in the Caribbean before churning east and pounding Florida, where at least 20 people were killed.



France, Britain and the Netherlands have been criticized for the pace of relief efforts in their overseas territories amid widespread shortages of food, water and electricity.



Hurricane Irma broke weather records when it sustained winds of 295 kilometres per hour for more than 33 hours.



Many scientists are convinced that mega storms such as Irma and Harvey before it are intensified by the greater energy they can draw from oceans that a warming as a result of global climate change.