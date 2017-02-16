'I don't want problems' with Trump, says Venezuela's Maduro

CARACAS: Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that he wanted to avoid confrontation with new U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I don't want problems with the Trump administration," Maduro said in a speech, after Trump held various conversations with other Latin American leaders expressing concern over Venezuela. "We want respectful relations with the new administration."

(Reporting by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)