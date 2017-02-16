Channel NewsAsia

  • 0 My Playlist

'I don't want problems' with Trump, says Venezuela's Maduro

Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that he wanted to avoid confrontation with new U.S. President Donald Trump.

  • Posted 16 Feb 2017 07:20
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro speaks during his weekly broadcast "Los Domingos con Maduro" (The Sundays with Maduro) in Caracas, Venezuela February 12, 2017. Miraflores Palace/Handout via REUTERS

CARACAS: Venezuela's socialist leader Nicolas Maduro said on Wednesday that he wanted to avoid confrontation with new U.S. President Donald Trump.

"I don't want problems with the Trump administration," Maduro said in a speech, after Trump held various conversations with other Latin American leaders expressing concern over Venezuela. "We want respectful relations with the new administration."

(Reporting by Girish Gupta; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

- Reuters