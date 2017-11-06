Iceland's leftist opposition fails to form government

REYKJAVIK: Talks on forming a governing coalition between Iceland's Left-Green Movement and three other parties after an Oct. 28 parliamentary election have broken down, broadcaster RUV reported on Monday.

President Gudni Johannesson gave the mandate to Left-Green leader Katrin Jakobsdottir last week after her party came second in the election.

Jakobsdottir told broadcaster RUV that the breakdown of the talks was a huge disappointment and that talks had been progressing well.

