IKEA launches pet furniture range

SINGAPORE: Furniture giant IKEA has launched a new pet product range to cater to furry members of the family.

The new LURVIG pet collection was launched in five countries - Japan, France, Canada, United States and Portugal (only IKEA Algarve) - at the beginning of October, a spokesperson for IKEA said on Tuesday (Oct 10).

However, the spokesperson did not say whether there were any plans for the collection to be rolled out to Singapore stores.

IKEA's new pet furniture collection. (Photo: IKEA)

Created by "pet-loving designers" with support from trained veterinarians, the range features everything from cat houses on legs, pet beds, scratching mats, cushions and even pet waste bags.

Cat houses from the new IKEA collection. (Photo: IKEA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

IKEA had 403 stores in 49 markets at the end of its fiscal year. According to franchiser Inter IKEA, 22 new IKEA stores are planned for the 2018 fiscal year, including new markets in India and Latvia.

It said in the long term, the group is looking at potential new markets and plans to enter South America within the next five years.

The company has also been in the news recently for providing month-long paternity leave to its Southeast Asia employees.