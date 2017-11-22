IKEA relaunches recall of dressers in US after death of 8th child

NEW YORK: Swedish furniture retailer IKEA has relaunched a massive recall in the United States for dressers that could tip over and have been blamed for the deaths of eight children.

The recall of the dressers, which includes the company’s popular MALM line, was first announced in June 2016 after three children died.

The deaths of another five children have since been attributed to IKEA dresser tip-overs, including two-year-old Josef Dudek in California. The toddler died in May when he became trapped under a MALM chest after he had been put down for a nap by his father.

Lawyer Alan Feldman, who is representing the Dudek family, has said that the Swedish retailer’s recall was ineffective.



The Dudek family did not receive any additional information about the dresser from IKEA even though they bought it directly from the retailer and had given the company their email and home address to join a customer loyalty program, the Associated Press reported.

Rather than distributing wall-mounting kits to people, IKEA needs to get "these dangerous dressers out of kids' bedrooms", he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

IKEA originally said the recall was for 29 million chests and drawers in the US, but has revised the figure downwards to 17.3 million to exclude furniture that were outside the parameters of the recall.

CEO Lars Petersson said that IKEA has had an "extensive communication" campaign through social media, its website, and television and print ads. The company emailed 13 million people about the recall two months ago, AP quoted him as saying.

Customers are asked to take immediate action to secure the dressers, or to return them to IKEA.

The 2016 recall was extended to China after widespread criticism, but no recalls were issued in other countries.

In response to media queries then, IKEA said it would not be issuing a recall in Singapore.



The company has only encountered one case of drawers tipping in Singapore, which occurred more than 10 years ago. No serious injuries were reported in that case, it said.