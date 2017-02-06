IKEA to sell rugs made by Syrian refugees from 2019: Reports

Swedish furnishing retailer IKEA has announced that it has plans to sell a new range of rugs and textiles made by Syrian refugees in 2019.

According to media reports, the initiative is expected to create about 200 jobs for Syrian refugees living in Jordan, most of whom are women.

Managing director of IKEA Jesper Brodin was quoted by CNN as saying: "The situation in Syria is a major tragedy of our time, and Jordan has taken a great responsibility in hosting Syrian refugees... We decided to look into how IKEA can contribute."

CNN added that IKEA is in the process of working with Jordanian organisations that focus on womans' issues to kick start the project.

The rugs and textiles will later be sold in Jordan and other Middle Eastern markets that have free trade agreements with Jordan.



According to CNN, the products will be sold as part of a limited edition run.



IKEA was one of many companies that denounced US President Donald Trump's decision to temporarily ban refugees and immigrants from seven Muslim majority countries, including Syria.

According to a report on inquisitr, IKEA released the following statement in response to Trump's immigration ban: “We support the fundamental rights of all people, and do not accept any form of discrimination.”

The report also quoted IKEA's county manager US Lars Peterson who wrote in a penned letter to all of the company's employees:

“Any proposal that would discriminate against a certain group of our customers or co-workers, or limit our ability to attract and retain diverse talent is troubling. Our IKEA values clearly tell us that leadership is taking action and standing up for what we believe in. That is why we are committed to continuing to stand for the dignity and rights of everyone.”

Petersson also assured IKEA employees that the company was committed in helping those affected by the travel ban by any means necessary, including free legal advice and mental health counselling.