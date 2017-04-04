IMF approves US$1 billion aid tranche for Ukraine - Ukraine president

KIEV: The International Monetary Fund on Monday approved the payment of US$1 billion of new aid to Ukraine, its President Petro Poroshenko said on his official Facebook page.

The IMF is supporting Ukraine under a US$17.5 billion bailout programme. Kiev is expecting a total of four tranches of aid this year, in exchange for the government implementing reforms and tackling corruption.

(Reporting by Natalia Zinets; writing by Matthias Williams; editing by John Stonestreet)