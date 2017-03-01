IMF, Georgia agree on US$285 million three-year programme - IMF official

TBILISI: Georgia and the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday reached an agreement on a three-year programme worth US$285 million (230.2 million pounds) designed to underpin economic reform and encourage investors, an IMF official said.

"The IMF team reached a staff level agreement with the Georgian authorities for a three-year agreement, extending fund facilities for an amount of 285 million dollars," said Mercedes Vera-Martin, the head of the IMF's mission to Georgia.

The Washington-based lender approved a previous three-year stand-by deal worth about US$136 million in 2014, but only 80 percent of those funds were disbursed and the last two reviews were not completed.

