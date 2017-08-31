In call with Saudi king, Trump urges end to Qatar dispute - White House

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman on Wednesday and urged "all the parties in the Qatar dispute" to find a diplomatic resolution to end a crisis that has embroiled several Gulf countries, the White House said in a statement.

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump spoke with Saudi King Salman on Wednesday and urged "all the parties in the Qatar dispute" to find a diplomatic resolution to end a crisis that has embroiled several Gulf countries, the White House said in a statement.

Saudi Arabia, along with Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, have cut political and trade ties with Qatar since June because they say Doha supports regional foe Iran and Islamists.

(Reporting by Makini Brice; Editing by Eric Beech)