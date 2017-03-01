In pictures: Iceland's record-breaking snowfall

SINGAPORE: Iceland's capital city experienced record-breaking amounts of snow over the weekend, turning it into an eye-catching winter wonderland.





A tree-covered Reykjavik laneway coated in snow. (Photo: Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson )

According to several reports, snow in Reykjavik peaked 51cm in the wee hours of Sunday (Feb 26) morning. This has only been topped once in the city's history, "when snowfall in the city reached 55cm in January 1937", said the BBC.



A check showed that the temperature dropped to as low as -3 degrees Celsius that day.

While most would stay out of the intense weather at least until daybreak, Reykjavik photographer Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson set out with his camera at about 3am.





People walk on the streets of Reykjavik despite the heavy blizzard. (Photo: Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson)

He had been woken up by the "sound of some trees breaking" in his backyard, he wrote on Facebook. Gunnarsson also said the city got up to 40cm of snow in a few hours and described the phenomenon as "one of the most intense snowfalls" he had ever experienced.



Speaking to the BBC, Freyr said the snow was "very fun to shoot" and that people seemed excited about it.





The snow set the scene for romance and indeed there were many couples out that night, said Gunnarsson.

"I took pictures of lots of couples holding hands - everyone was getting into the romantic vibe because of the snow," added the photographer also known as the Iceland Explorer.





Cars blanketed by layers of snow. (Photo: Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson)

According to The Telegraph, roads leading out of Reykjavik were closed and search and rescue units were receiving numerous calls from people who had "overestimated the capacity of their vehicles to travel in the current conditions".





A man making a call while walking in Iceland's record blizzard. (Photo: Gunnar Freyr Gunnarsson)



Limited mobility, however, did not stop other shutterbugs from following in Gunnarsson's footprints and capturing the whitewash for themselves.

Videos online show vehicles blanketed by thick layers of snow like custom car covers, while others show families shovelling snow away from their entrances.