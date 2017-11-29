In pictures: Melania Trump kicks off Christmas season at the White House
The White House showed off its Christmas decorations on Monday (Nov 27) with the theme "Time-Honored Traditions", designed by First Lady Melania Trump.
According to the White House website, there are 53 Christmas trees with more than 12,000 ornaments, 18,000 feet (nearly 600m) of Christmas lights, 71 wreaths, a 350-pound (158kg) gingerbread house depicting the south facade of the building and an 1866 edition of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.
A total of 31,000 cookies have been baked and the White House Crèche, an 18th-century terra cotta and wood nativity scene that has been an annual tradition, is displayed in the East Room.
"The President, Barron and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House," Mrs Trump said in a statement. "As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays."
On Monday, the first lady hosted children from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to participate in arts and crafts projects.
The US Capitol also welcomed the arrival of its Christmas tree, which hailed all the way from Montana.