In pictures: Melania Trump kicks off Christmas season at the White House

The White House showed off its Christmas decorations on Monday (Nov 27) with the theme "Time-Honored Traditions", designed by First Lady Melania Trump.

According to the White House website, there are 53 Christmas trees with more than 12,000 ornaments, 18,000 feet (nearly 600m) of Christmas lights, 71 wreaths, a 350-pound (158kg) gingerbread house depicting the south facade of the building and an 1866 edition of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.

US First Lady Melania Trump stands in the Grand Foyer as she tours Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, DC on November 27, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

Ballerinas perform in the Grand Foyer alongside Christmas decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 31,000 cookies have been baked and the White House Crèche, an 18th-century terra cotta and wood nativity scene that has been an annual tradition, is displayed in the East Room.

Christmas trees are seen during a preview of holiday decorations in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

"The President, Barron and I are very excited for our first Christmas in the White House," Mrs Trump said in a statement. "As with many families across the country, holiday traditions are very important to us. I hope when visiting the People's House this year, visitors will get a sense of being home for the holidays."

The White House Gingerbread House is seen in the State Dining Room during a preview of Christmas and holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

A display of candy as part of Christmas decorations are seen in the Red Room during a preview of holiday decorations at the White House in Washington, DC, November 27, 2017. (Photo: AFP/Saul Loeb)

On Monday, the first lady hosted children from Joint Base Andrews in Maryland to participate in arts and crafts projects.

The US Capitol also welcomed the arrival of its Christmas tree, which hailed all the way from Montana.

​​​​​​​

