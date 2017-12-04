In pictures: The year's final full moon is a supermoon

SINGAPORE: The last full moon of the year turned out to be a supermoon.

Stargazers across the globe were treated to a visual spectacle as the moon illuminated the night sky enhancing skylines across major cities.

Sunday's (Dec 3) moon is the first of three consecutive supermoons. The next two will occur on Jan 1 and Jan 31 next year.

Here's how people from different parts of the world witnessed the lunar phenomenon which occurs when a full moon is at its closest point to earth.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES

A supermoon rises in front of a replica of the Statue of Liberty sitting atop the Liberty Building in downtown Buffalo, New York.



ABU DHABI, UAE





A supermoon rises over the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi.

HONG KONG





A supermoon is seen behind plants on a balcony of a residential block in Hong Kong.



NETANYA, ISRAEL

The supermoon rises over a building in the Israeli city of Netanya.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND







A supermoon rises above the Etihad Stadium, the home ground of English Premier League football team Manchester City, in Manchester, north-east England.

