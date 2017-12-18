Incident at US base in Britain not terror-related: Police

LONDON: An incident at a US base in Britain on Monday (Dec 18) which prompted American military personnel to open fire was not a terror attack, police said.

RAF Mildenhall is home to the US Air Force's 100th air refuelling wing and the base was briefly locked down after a car was driven into a checkpoint gate.

"Police investigating an incident at RAF Mildenhall can confirm that the incident is not being treated as terrorism," police said.

The base, which is around 110 kilometres north-east of London, reopened at 2.35pm (10.35pm Singapore time), a spokesman for RAF Mildenhall confirmed.

Local police said they were called at around 1340 GMT to reports of a "disturbance", adding: "The base was put into lockdown and units responded immediately.

"Shots were fired by American service personnel and a man has been detained with cuts and bruises and taken into custody.

"No other people have been injured."

The 44-year-old British man was arrested on suspicion of criminal trespass and investigators are not seeking anyone else.

A government source said the incident was sparked by a car trying to force its way through a checkpoint at the base.

Mildenhall was at the centre of a foiled terrorism plot in 2015.

A British man who plotted an Islamic State-inspired attack on American military personnel based there was jailed for life last year.

Junead Khan, who was a committed supporter of the IS group had used his job as a delivery driver for a pharmaceutical firm as cover to scout several US Air Force bases in eastern England between May and July 2015, including Mildenhall.

