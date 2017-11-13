Incumbent president leads in Slovenia presidential election - partial result

Slovenian President Borut Pahor was in a tight lead in a presidential runoff after 5.1 percent of votes counted, the election commission said shortly after the polls closed on Sunday.

Pahor, who is running for his second five-year mandate, won about 53 percent of the vote while his opponent, the mayor of the city of Kamnik Marjan Sarec, got 47 percent.

