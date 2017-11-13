Incumbent president leads in Slovenia presidential election - partial result

World

Incumbent president leads in Slovenia presidential election - partial result

Slovenian President Borut Pahor was in a tight lead in a presidential runoff after 5.1 percent of votes counted, the election commission said shortly after the polls closed on Sunday.

Current President and presidential candidate Borut Pahor speaks to the press after voting at a polling station during the second round of the presidential election in Sempeter pri Novi Gorici, Slovenia November 12, 2017. REUTERS/Srdjan Zivulovic

Bookmark

LJUBLJANA: Slovenian President Borut Pahor was in a tight lead in a presidential runoff after 5.1 percent of votes counted, the election commission said shortly after the polls closed on Sunday.

Pahor, who is running for his second five-year mandate, won about 53 percent of the vote while his opponent, the mayor of the city of Kamnik Marjan Sarec, got 47 percent.

(Reporting By Marja Novak; Editing by Ivana Sekularac)

Source: Reuters

Tagged Topics

Bookmark