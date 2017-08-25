Indian protests after 'godman' convicted of rape kill 19

A court in north India on Friday convicted a self-styled "godman" of raping two women, triggering angry protests by his supporters who had gathered in their thousands outside the court to protest his innocence, lawyers said.

PANCHKULA, India: Violent protests erupted in India on Friday, killing at least 19 people, after a court convicted a self-styled "godman" of raping two women, angering thousands of his supporters who said he was innocent, police and officials said.

Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh, the head of a social welfare and spiritual group, was found guilty of raping two followers in a case dating back to 2002 at the headquarters of his Dera Sacha Sauda group in the northern town of Sirsa.

Supporters rampaged in response, attacking railway stations, petrol stations and television vans in towns across the northern states of Punjab and Haryana, witnesses said.

At least 19 people were killed, all but one in Panchkula town where the court returned its verdict on Singh, the chief secretary of Haryana Ram Niwas said. More than 200 people were injured in the two states.

Dozens of cars were burning in Panchkula town while a bloodied body lay in the middle of a road. About 500 army soldiers were deployed to restore order.

"The situation is coming under control," federal home secretary Rajiv Mehrishi said in New Delhi.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Television footage showed frantic scenes outside a hospital in Panchkula, with medical staff hurriedly transferring injured patients from ambulances on to wheelchairs and stretchers. Smoke could be seen rising in another part of town.

Singh commands a following that he claims is in the millions, many of them elderly men and women in the countryside, drawn by his social welfare programmes such as medical camps and disaster relief.

The court, which held him guilty of rape, set his sentencing for Monday when there could be more protests. He faces a minimum of seven years in prison.

Singh, a burly, bearded man who has scripted and starred in his own films, has denied the charges. He had called on his followers through a video message to remain peaceful.

A.K. Dhir, one of his lawyers, said Singh was innocent and his followers had every right to express their outrage.

Protests also erupted in New Delhi and in the neighbouring state of Rajasthan. Supporters of Singh set fire to some buses and two empty train coaches in the capital.

Nearly a 1,000 members of his Sacha Sauda group were detained.

POWER OF HOLY MEN

Some Indian "holy" men can summon thousands of supporters onto the streets. Their systems of patronage and sermons are hugely popular with people who consider the government has failed them.

In 2014, the attempted arrest of another guru on murder charges ended with his followers attacking police with clubs and stones.

Television channels showed motorcycles, cars and buses in flames in Panchkula as hundreds of police personnel in riot gear watched helplessly. The mob also toppled a TV outdoor broadcasting van, while several news channels said their journalists were targeted.

Besides the rape charges, Singh is also under investigation over allegations that he convinced 400 of his male followers to undergo castration, allegations he denies.

A variety of reasons have been given for why the men agreed to castration, including promises of becoming closer to god.

Singh's two films, "Messenger of God" and its sequel, include sequences in which he fights off villains and tosses burning motorbikes into the air.

In his spiritual avatar, Singh dresses in plain white traditional clothes, giving sermons or planting trees. In the movies he dons bejewelled costumes, rides motorbikes and sends bad guys flying.

(Additional reporting by Manoj Kumar, Rupam Jain, Aditya Kalra, Neha Dasgupta, Krishna N.Das; Writing by Sanjeev Miglani; Editing by Nick Macfie and Toby Chopra)